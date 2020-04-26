Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) Price Target Raised to C$64.00

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) had its price objective upped by National Bank Financial from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on KL. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$67.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. CIBC lowered their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Eight Capital lowered their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$70.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, TD Securities raised Kirkland Lake Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$60.73.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock opened at C$60.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.40 billion and a PE ratio of 22.74. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 52 week low of C$25.67 and a 52 week high of C$67.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$45.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$53.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.17 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$544.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$541.05 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.0800001 EPS for the current year.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.