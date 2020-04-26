Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts Give Keyera (TSE:KEY) a C$22.00 Price Target

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 price objective on Keyera (TSE:KEY) in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on KEY. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Keyera from C$41.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Keyera from C$39.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Keyera from C$23.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Keyera from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Keyera to C$24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$28.12.

Keyera stock opened at C$17.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$29.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59. Keyera has a 1 year low of C$10.04 and a 1 year high of C$36.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.97, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C($0.32). The company had revenue of C$985.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$853.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Keyera will post 1.5099999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.79%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.37%.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) and iso-octane in Canada and the United States. The company's Gathering and Processing business units operates a network of approximately 4,000 kilometers of pipelines and 17 natural gas processing plants located in the natural gas production areas primarily on the western side of the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.

