Tudor Pickering Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Keyera (TSE:KEY)

Tudor Pickering restated their buy rating on shares of Keyera (TSE:KEY) in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$22.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Keyera to C$24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Keyera from C$23.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Keyera from C$41.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$42.00 to C$23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$28.12.

Get Keyera alerts:

TSE KEY opened at C$17.79 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$29.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.97. Keyera has a 12-month low of C$10.04 and a 12-month high of C$36.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.59.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.46 by C($0.32). The firm had revenue of C$985.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$853.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Keyera will post 1.5099999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.79%. Keyera’s payout ratio is currently 89.37%.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) and iso-octane in Canada and the United States. The company's Gathering and Processing business units operates a network of approximately 4,000 kilometers of pipelines and 17 natural gas processing plants located in the natural gas production areas primarily on the western side of the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.

Featured Story: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.