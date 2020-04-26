Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) PT Lowered to C$2.25 at National Bank Financial

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KEL. Raymond James dropped their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$2.50 to C$2.25 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity set a C$1.75 price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a hold rating and issued a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$4.06.

KEL opened at C$1.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $232.86 million and a P/E ratio of 33.06. Kelt Exploration has a 12 month low of C$0.67 and a 12 month high of C$5.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.27 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.19.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$97.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$115.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Kelt Exploration will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2017, the company holds petroleum and natural gas rights in 637,823 net acres of undeveloped land.

