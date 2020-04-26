Just Energy Group (TSE:JE) PT Lowered to C$0.75 at CIBC

Just Energy Group (TSE:JE) (NYSE:JE) had its price target decreased by CIBC from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

JE has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Just Energy Group from C$1.50 to C$0.70 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Just Energy Group from C$2.00 to C$1.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$2.09.

Get Just Energy Group alerts:

TSE:JE opened at C$0.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.73 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.00. The firm has a market cap of $95.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,374.38. Just Energy Group has a 12 month low of C$0.51 and a 12 month high of C$5.78.

Just Energy Group (TSE:JE) (NYSE:JE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$658.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$744.30 million. Research analysts predict that Just Energy Group will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Just Energy Group

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity, natural gas, and renewable energy solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, and Japan. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers various home and business energy solutions, including long-term fixed-price, variable-price, and flat-bill solutions to residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Just Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.