Just Energy Group (TSE:JE) PT Lowered to C$0.75 at CIBC

Just Energy Group (TSE:JE) (NYSE:JE) had its price target decreased by CIBC from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
JE has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Just Energy Group from C$1.50 to C$0.70 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Just Energy Group from C$2.00 to C$1.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$2.09.
TSE:JE opened at C$0.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.73 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.00. The firm has a market cap of $95.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,374.38. Just Energy Group has a 12 month low of C$0.51 and a 12 month high of C$5.78.
About Just Energy Group
Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity, natural gas, and renewable energy solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, and Japan. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers various home and business energy solutions, including long-term fixed-price, variable-price, and flat-bill solutions to residential and commercial customers.
