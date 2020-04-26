Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) Given New C$12.00 Price Target at CIBC

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$13.50 to C$12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IPL. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Inter Pipeline from C$25.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Inter Pipeline from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James raised Inter Pipeline from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. TD Securities reduced their price target on Inter Pipeline from C$25.00 to C$12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Inter Pipeline from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$16.92.

Shares of IPL stock opened at C$10.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.42 and its 200-day moving average price is C$19.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.78. Inter Pipeline has a 12-month low of C$5.35 and a 12-month high of C$25.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$644.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$607.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Inter Pipeline will post 0.7799999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. Inter Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 130.83%.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

