Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) PT Lowered to C$20.00 at National Bank Financial

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective cut by National Bank Financial from C$26.00 to C$20.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IMO. Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and issued a C$39.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Imperial Oil from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$42.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James upgraded Imperial Oil from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$13.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Imperial Oil from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$27.16.

IMO stock opened at C$18.55 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$18.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$29.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.50. Imperial Oil has a 1-year low of C$10.27 and a 1-year high of C$40.59. The stock has a market cap of $13.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.44.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.68 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 29.51%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 404 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

