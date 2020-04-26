Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) PT Lowered to C$20.00 at National Bank Financial

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective cut by National Bank Financial from C$26.00 to C$20.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IMO. Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and issued a C$39.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Imperial Oil from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$42.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James upgraded Imperial Oil from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$13.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Imperial Oil from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$27.16.

IMO stock opened at C$18.55 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$18.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$29.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.50. Imperial Oil has a 1-year low of C$10.27 and a 1-year high of C$40.59. The stock has a market cap of $13.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.44.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.68 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 29.51%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 404 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?

Analyst Recommendations for Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO)

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Position in SciPlay Corp
Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Position in SciPlay Corp
Mediagrif Interactive Technologies PT Lowered to C$3.50
Mediagrif Interactive Technologies PT Lowered to C$3.50
Kirkland Lake Gold Price Target Raised to C$64.00
Kirkland Lake Gold Price Target Raised to C$64.00
Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts Give Keyera a C$22.00 Price Target
Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts Give Keyera a C$22.00 Price Target
Tudor Pickering Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Keyera
Tudor Pickering Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Keyera
Kelt Exploration PT Lowered to C$2.25 at National Bank Financial
Kelt Exploration PT Lowered to C$2.25 at National Bank Financial


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report