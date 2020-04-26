CGI (TSE:GIB.A) PT Lowered to C$100.00 at National Bank Financial

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$120.00 to C$100.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GIB.A. Scotiabank upgraded CGI from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$112.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. TD Securities reduced their price target on CGI from C$130.00 to C$125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Eight Capital increased their price target on CGI from C$106.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Pi Financial increased their price target on CGI from C$111.00 to C$116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on CGI from C$106.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$109.73.

Shares of GIB.A stock opened at C$86.05 on Friday. CGI has a 1 year low of C$67.23 and a 1 year high of C$114.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$80.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$99.84. The company has a market cap of $20.69 billion and a PE ratio of 19.12.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

