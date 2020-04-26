CIBC Increases Imperial Metals (TSE:III) Price Target to C$1.60

Imperial Metals (TSE:III) had its price target upped by equities researchers at CIBC from C$1.50 to C$1.60 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.26% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of Imperial Metals stock opened at C$1.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.31 million and a PE ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.40 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.77. Imperial Metals has a 12 month low of C$0.99 and a 12 month high of C$2.93.
Imperial Metals Company Profile
Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?
Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.