CIBC Increases Imperial Metals (TSE:III) Price Target to C$1.60

Imperial Metals (TSE:III) had its price target upped by equities researchers at CIBC from C$1.50 to C$1.60 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Imperial Metals stock opened at C$1.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.31 million and a PE ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.40 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.77. Imperial Metals has a 12 month low of C$0.99 and a 12 month high of C$2.93.

Imperial Metals Company Profile

Imperial Metals Corporation acquires, explores for, develops, and produces base and precious metals in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, zinc, and lead. It operates through Red Chris, Mount Polley, Sterling, Huckleberry, and Corporate segments. The company's key projects are Red Chris copper/gold mine in northwest British Columbia; Mount Polley copper/gold mine in central British Columbia; and Huckleberry copper mine in west central British Columbia.

