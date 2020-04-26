Hydro One (TSE:H) PT Raised to C$28.00 at CIBC

Hydro One (TSE:H) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James restated a market perform rating and set a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Hydro One in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Hydro One from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, CSFB downgraded shares of Hydro One from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hydro One presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$27.39.

TSE:H opened at C$25.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$25.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$25.66. Hydro One has a 12 month low of C$20.25 and a 12 month high of C$29.53.

Hydro One (TSE:H) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.72 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Hydro One will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hydro One Company Profile

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network.

