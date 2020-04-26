Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Earns Outperform Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a C$148.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Intact Financial from a sector perform rating to a top pick rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$153.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Eight Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a C$167.00 price target on shares of Intact Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. TD Securities lowered shares of Intact Financial from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$160.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Intact Financial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$148.00 to C$129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$145.00 to C$158.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$142.92.

IFC stock opened at C$132.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.50, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $18.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$130.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$138.19. Intact Financial has a 52 week low of C$104.81 and a 52 week high of C$157.65.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported C$1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.75 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.72 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Intact Financial will post 8.8299996 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Martin Beaulieu sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$151.36, for a total transaction of C$227,041.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,828,747.23. Also, Senior Officer Mark Alan Tullis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$153.86, for a total transaction of C$307,727.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,952,209.50. Insiders sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock worth $688,164 in the last 90 days.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

