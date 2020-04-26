National Bank Financial Cuts Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) Price Target to C$0.15

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$0.20 to C$0.15 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Firstegy downgraded Gear Energy from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Haywood Securities lowered their price target on Gear Energy from C$0.80 to C$0.30 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Cormark lowered their price target on Gear Energy from C$0.90 to C$0.40 in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

TSE GXE opened at C$0.21 on Thursday. Gear Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.81. The stock has a market cap of $45.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.23.

Gear Energy Ltd. acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

