Raymond James Cuts Finning International (TSE:FTT) Price Target to C$21.50

Finning International (TSE:FTT) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from C$24.00 to C$21.50 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Finning International’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FTT. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Finning International from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. TD Securities raised Finning International from a buy rating to an action list buy rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Finning International from C$22.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Finning International from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Finning International from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$23.28.

Shares of TSE FTT opened at C$16.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion and a PE ratio of 11.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$21.43. Finning International has a 12-month low of C$10.59 and a 12-month high of C$25.85.

In related news, Senior Officer David Francis Neil Primrose acquired 2,000 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$21.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 29,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$638,597.40. Also, Director Vicki Avril acquired 10,000 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$21.38 per share, with a total value of C$213,828.12. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$320,742.18.

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It serves various industries, including mining, construction, agriculture, governmental, paving, and forestry, as well as various power system applications.

