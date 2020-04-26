National Bank Financial Cuts Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Price Target to C$0.35

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE) had its target price decreased by National Bank Financial from C$0.55 to C$0.35 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.25 to C$0.55 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Cormark lowered their price objective on Gran Tierra Energy from C$2.25 to C$1.60 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Eight Capital lowered their target price on Gran Tierra Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Gran Tierra Energy from C$2.75 to C$1.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th.

Gran Tierra Energy stock opened at C$0.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.15, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20. Gran Tierra Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.25 and a 1-year high of C$3.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.45 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.17.

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$168.86 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gran Tierra Energy will post -0.010137 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia. As of December 31, 2017, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 19.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. Gran Tierra Energy Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

