CIBC Cuts Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Price Target to C$4.00

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) had its price target decreased by CIBC from C$4.75 to C$4.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.60 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.25 to C$4.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Laurentian lowered their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.60 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Pi Financial set a C$4.40 price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th.

Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at C$3.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.31. Fortuna Silver Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$2.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.96, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$91.05 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

