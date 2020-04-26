Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys New Position in Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NTV Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Doheny Asset Management CA acquired a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors own 40.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on APTO shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Aptose Biosciences from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aptose Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Aptose Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

Shares of NASDAQ APTO opened at $8.22 on Friday. Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.99 million, a PE ratio of -15.81 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.07.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

