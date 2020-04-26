Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Takes $160,000 Position in Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 40,213 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Smith Micro Software as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SMSI. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software in the 4th quarter valued at $1,101,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Smith Micro Software during the 4th quarter valued at $585,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 221,290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 90,326 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 81,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 116,439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 32,411 shares during the last quarter. 17.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SMSI opened at $5.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Smith Micro Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $7.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.50 million, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.89.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The software maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 million. Smith Micro Software had a net margin of 24.74% and a return on equity of 27.15%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Smith Micro Software, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Smith Micro Software from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Smith Micro Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

Smith Micro Software Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to simplify and enhance the mobile experience to wireless service providers, device manufacturers, and enterprise businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Wireless and Graphics.

