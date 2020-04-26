Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $160,000 Stock Holdings in Cytosorbents Corp (NASDAQ:CTSO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cytosorbents Corp (NASDAQ:CTSO) by 207.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,985 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Cytosorbents were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 18,326 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cytosorbents in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Cytosorbents by 101.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 15,453 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cytosorbents by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 552,076 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 41,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winning Points Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cytosorbents in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Vincent Capponi sold 4,677 shares of Cytosorbents stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $28,062.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 417,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,894. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Cytosorbents from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cytosorbents from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Dawson James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

CTSO stock opened at $9.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.02. The company has a market capitalization of $308.16 million, a P/E ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 0.46. Cytosorbents Corp has a 52-week low of $3.49 and a 52-week high of $9.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 77.22% and a negative return on equity of 209.92%. The business had revenue of $7.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cytosorbents Corp will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology worldwide. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; and prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors.

