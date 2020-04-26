Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HARP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HARP) by 48.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,395 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 136.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 7,763 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 308.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 84,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HARP stock opened at $12.43 on Friday. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $21.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.69 and a quick ratio of 6.69.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.05). Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 51.51% and a negative net margin of 962.70%. The business had revenue of $2.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Harpoon Therapeutics Inc will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HARP has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub cut Harpoon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

In other Harpoon Therapeutics news, insider Natalie Sacks sold 5,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $85,525.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,194.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 17,929 shares of company stock valued at $242,186 over the last three months.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

