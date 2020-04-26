Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Superior Industries International Inc (NYSE:SUP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Superior Industries International Inc (NYSE:SUP) by 83.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 230,715 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Superior Industries International were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 95,396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 11,988 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Superior Industries International by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 963,923 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after buying an additional 100,324 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Superior Industries International during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Superior Industries International by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 116,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 11,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Superior Industries International by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SUP shares. B. Riley lowered shares of Superior Industries International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $5.00 to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Superior Industries International in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Superior Industries International in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.31.

Shares of NYSE SUP opened at $1.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Superior Industries International Inc has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $5.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.69.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $310.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.16 million. Superior Industries International had a negative net margin of 7.04% and a positive return on equity of 6.00%. The company’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Superior Industries International Inc will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Superior Industries International

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers in North America and Europe. It supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. The company offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

