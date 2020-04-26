Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Invests $169,000 in Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of Synalloy as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Synalloy by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Synalloy by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Synalloy by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 6,536 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Synalloy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in Synalloy by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 182,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 17,912 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Privet Fund Management Llc purchased 88,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.22 per share, with a total value of $1,171,450.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig C. Bram purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.35 per share, with a total value of $31,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,192.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 239,318 shares of company stock valued at $3,102,000. 8.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synalloy stock opened at $8.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.29 million, a P/E ratio of -24.76 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.43. Synalloy Co. has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $19.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Synalloy had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $67.95 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Synalloy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st.

About Synalloy

Synalloy Corporation manufactures and sells metals and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company's Metals segment offers stainless steel, galvanized, and other alloy pipes and tubes under the BRISMET trade name through authorized stocking distributors; liquid storage solutions and separation equipment; and ornamental stainless steel tubing, as well as distributes seamless carbon pipes and tubes.

