Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 13,533 Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 13,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIR. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000.

VIR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vir Biotechnology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

Shares of VIR stock opened at $32.61 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $75.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.31.

Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products for the treatment and prevention of serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus, and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

