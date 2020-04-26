Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Phunware Inc (NASDAQ:PHUN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Phunware Inc (NASDAQ:PHUN) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,427 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.36% of Phunware worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PHUN. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Phunware by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 15,148 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Phunware by 133.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 67,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phunware in the fourth quarter valued at $1,845,000. 25.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PHUN stock opened at $0.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.11. Phunware Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $8.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $25.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 19.97.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Phunware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Phunware Company Profile

Phunware Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Multiscreen-as-a-Service (Maas) and Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) enterprise software platform for mobile devices. Its platform enables brands to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios. The company offers Cloud-Based Mobile Software Development Kits (SDKs), which include location-based services, mobile engagement, content management, messaging, advertising, and analytics; and mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application solutions.

