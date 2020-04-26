Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $176,000 Stock Holdings in Leaf Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:LEAF)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leaf Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:LEAF) by 98.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,870 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Leaf Group were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEAF. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Leaf Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,038,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 26,200 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Leaf Group by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 143,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 11,896 shares during the period. Falcon Point Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Leaf Group by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 98,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 10,035 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Leaf Group by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 8,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Leaf Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 244,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 7,865 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Leaf Group from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

In related news, major shareholder Oak Investment Partners Xii L sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total value of $123,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold a total of 97,444 shares of company stock worth $194,490 over the last ninety days.

Shares of NASDAQ LEAF opened at $1.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.60 and its 200-day moving average is $2.99. Leaf Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $8.68.

Leaf Group (NASDAQ:LEAF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $45.10 million for the quarter.

Leaf Group Profile

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer Internet company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the home décor, accessories, and apparel categories; and Deny Designs, an artist-driven home décor brand.

