Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 48,929 Shares of Obseva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in Obseva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) by 50.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,929 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Obseva worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Obseva by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Obseva by 154.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 224,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 136,100 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Obseva by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 345,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 9,645 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Obseva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Obseva by 1,838.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Obseva alerts:

OBSV stock opened at $2.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.84. Obseva SA has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $14.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84.

Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.10. On average, research analysts predict that Obseva SA will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OBSV. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Obseva in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Obseva from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Obseva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.15.

About Obseva

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to enhance clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing in vitro fertilization; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a, or PGF2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of gestational age.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Obseva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obseva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.