Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its position in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,002 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Oxford Immunotec Global were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OXFD. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global in the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Oxford Immunotec Global by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 13,159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Oxford Immunotec Global from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet downgraded Oxford Immunotec Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Immunotec Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Oxford Immunotec Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

NASDAQ:OXFD opened at $11.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.64. The stock has a market cap of $311.32 million, a P/E ratio of -167.26 and a beta of 0.80. Oxford Immunotec Global PLC has a 1 year low of $8.37 and a 1 year high of $17.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a current ratio of 15.62.

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 million. Oxford Immunotec Global had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oxford Immunotec Global PLC will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Oxford Immunotec Global Company Profile

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States. It develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform, which enables the measurement of responses of specific immune cells to inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

