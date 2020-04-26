Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.21 Per Share

Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) – DA Davidson lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Apogee Enterprises in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 22nd. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.21 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.99.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apogee Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apogee Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Shares of APOG stock opened at $18.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.45. Apogee Enterprises has a 1-year low of $13.77 and a 1-year high of $46.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.06 million, a PE ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $337.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.49 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APOG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $21,313,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 612,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,899,000 after purchasing an additional 205,153 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 415,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,507,000 after purchasing an additional 123,823 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 492.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 147,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 122,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $3,492,000. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lloyd Emerson Johnson bought 25,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.75 per share, for a total transaction of $471,375.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

