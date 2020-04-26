FY2021 EPS Estimates for BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR Lifted by Analyst (OTCMKTS:BKGFY)

BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR in a report released on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.90 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.77. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR’s FY2022 earnings at $4.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.28 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR stock opened at $54.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR has a 12 month low of $38.11 and a 12 month high of $77.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.83.

BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR Company Profile

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brands.

