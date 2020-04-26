Crh Plc Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.05 Per Share (NYSE:CRH)

Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CRH in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $2.05 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.10.

Get CRH alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CRH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CRH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. AlphaValue lowered CRH to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.80.

NYSE:CRH opened at $28.39 on Friday. CRH has a one year low of $17.73 and a one year high of $40.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CRH during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of CRH by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of CRH during the first quarter worth about $204,000. 5.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.7042 per share. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.08%.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, architectural products, shutters and awnings, and perimeter protection and network access products.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.