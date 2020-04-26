Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Xilinx, Inc. Issued By SunTrust Banks (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Xilinx in a report issued on Thursday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Stein now anticipates that the programmable devices maker will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.82. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Xilinx’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Xilinx had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The company had revenue of $756.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Xilinx’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

XLNX has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $116.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $98.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xilinx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.33.

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX opened at $89.74 on Friday. Xilinx has a 12-month low of $67.68 and a 12-month high of $133.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.89 and a 200 day moving average of $90.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Xilinx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.18%.

In related news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 2,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total transaction of $189,098.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,812.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Xilinx by 340.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 34,777 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $3,200,000 after buying an additional 26,884 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Xilinx by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 190,435 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $18,619,000 after buying an additional 44,564 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Xilinx by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 77,046 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $7,533,000 after buying an additional 11,037 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Xilinx by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 200,349 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $19,588,000 after buying an additional 29,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Xilinx by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,332 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $3,377,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

