Entegris Inc to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.33 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for Entegris in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 21st. KeyCorp analyst W. Twigg now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $2.33 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.67.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $412.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.35 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 17.57%. Entegris’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Loop Capital reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Entegris from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $51.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.25. Entegris has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $59.05.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Entegris during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Entegris during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000.

In related news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 12,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total transaction of $747,661.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,388,742.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.58%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

