ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi now expects that the company will earn $0.29 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.43. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of OLCLY stock opened at $26.55 on Friday. ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR has a 12 month low of $21.28 and a 12 month high of $31.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.12. The company has a market cap of $43.80 billion, a PE ratio of 55.50 and a beta of -0.08.

ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter.

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Theme Park segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme Parks. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel.

