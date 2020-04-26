Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.19) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) – B. Riley issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Alcoa in a research report issued on Thursday, April 23rd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alcoa’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Alcoa from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alcoa presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.73.

Alcoa stock opened at $7.15 on Friday. Alcoa has a 12-month low of $5.16 and a 12-month high of $28.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.11.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,138,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,987,000 after buying an additional 123,638 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 198.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 197,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 131,630 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 1,847.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 17,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 15,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 738,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,874,000 after purchasing an additional 139,371 shares in the last quarter.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

