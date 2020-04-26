FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Issued By Northcoast Research

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) – Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Paychex in a research report issued on Thursday, April 23rd. Northcoast Research analyst K. Mehta now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.85 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.90.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PAYX. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Paychex from $87.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Paychex from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Paychex from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup lowered Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Paychex stock opened at $68.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.38. Paychex has a 52-week low of $47.87 and a 52-week high of $90.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.00.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 26.98%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Paychex by 5.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 363,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,053,000 after purchasing an additional 17,421 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Paychex by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Paychex by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 29,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Paychex by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 225,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,201,000 after purchasing an additional 21,230 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Paychex during the third quarter worth about $3,856,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Paychex news, Director Tom Bonadio bought 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $918,362.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

