FY2021 EPS Estimates for LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) Cut by Analyst

LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of LiveRamp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 21st. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.30) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.13). William Blair also issued estimates for LiveRamp’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.81) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $64.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Stephens boosted their price objective on LiveRamp from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, First Analysis restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Sunday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.43.

Shares of NYSE:RAMP opened at $34.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.53. LiveRamp has a 12-month low of $23.44 and a 12-month high of $60.51.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $102.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.51 million. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 46.96% and a negative return on equity of 12.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RAMP. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in LiveRamp in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in LiveRamp by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in LiveRamp in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of LiveRamp by 519.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LiveRamp by 95.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc provides identity and data connectivity for powering exceptional customer experiences. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity resolution platform that connects people, data, and devices across the physical and digital world, powering privacy-compliant, people-based marketing that allows consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love.

