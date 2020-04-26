GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 21st. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.42. William Blair also issued estimates for GRIFOLS S A/S’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised GRIFOLS S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup cut GRIFOLS S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub cut GRIFOLS S A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised GRIFOLS S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a report on Friday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GRIFOLS S A/S has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.25.

NASDAQ GRFS opened at $20.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.21. GRIFOLS S A/S has a 1-year low of $13.40 and a 1-year high of $25.73.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in GRIFOLS S A/S by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in GRIFOLS S A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in GRIFOLS S A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Iberiabank Corp purchased a new position in GRIFOLS S A/S in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.17% of the company’s stock.

About GRIFOLS S A/S

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

See Also: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for GRIFOLS S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GRIFOLS S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Apogee Enterprises Inc Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.21 Per Share
Apogee Enterprises Inc Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.21 Per Share
FY2021 EPS Estimates for BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR Lifted by Analyst
FY2021 EPS Estimates for BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR Lifted by Analyst
Crh Plc Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.05 Per Share
Crh Plc Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.05 Per Share
Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Xilinx, Inc. Issued By SunTrust Banks
Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Xilinx, Inc. Issued By SunTrust Banks
Entegris Inc to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.33 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts
Entegris Inc to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.33 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts
ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share
ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report