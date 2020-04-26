GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 21st. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.42. William Blair also issued estimates for GRIFOLS S A/S’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Get GRIFOLS S A/S alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised GRIFOLS S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup cut GRIFOLS S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub cut GRIFOLS S A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised GRIFOLS S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a report on Friday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GRIFOLS S A/S has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.25.

NASDAQ GRFS opened at $20.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.21. GRIFOLS S A/S has a 1-year low of $13.40 and a 1-year high of $25.73.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in GRIFOLS S A/S by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in GRIFOLS S A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in GRIFOLS S A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Iberiabank Corp purchased a new position in GRIFOLS S A/S in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.17% of the company’s stock.

About GRIFOLS S A/S

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

See Also: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for GRIFOLS S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GRIFOLS S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.