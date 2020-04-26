Piper Sandler Comments on Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FRGI)

Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI) – Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Fiesta Restaurant Group in a report released on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.17. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Fiesta Restaurant Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Fiesta Restaurant Group stock opened at $5.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $174.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.83. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $14.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $159.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.41 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 12.77% and a positive return on equity of 4.43%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 325,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 14,722 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 367,727 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after buying an additional 75,613 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

