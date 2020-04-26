Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for SAP in a report released on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Serafini now expects that the software maker will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.29. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SAP’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.62 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.24 EPS.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. SAP had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. SAP’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of SAP from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of SAP from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $116.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $137.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 0.99. SAP has a one year low of $90.89 and a one year high of $140.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAP. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SAP in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,937,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in SAP by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,503,590 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $335,467,000 after acquiring an additional 248,827 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in SAP in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,964,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in SAP by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 745,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,839,000 after acquiring an additional 191,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in SAP by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,717,146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $230,080,000 after acquiring an additional 167,269 shares during the last quarter. 4.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $1.7119 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 0.9%. SAP’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

