Hamilton Thorne Ltd Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share (CVE:HTL)

Hamilton Thorne Ltd (CVE:HTL) – Analysts at M Partners issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for Hamilton Thorne in a report released on Thursday, April 23rd. M Partners analyst A. Hood anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the year.

Get Hamilton Thorne alerts:

Shares of Hamilton Thorne stock opened at C$1.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.09. The company has a market cap of $140.05 million and a P/E ratio of 183.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.57. Hamilton Thorne has a 1 year low of C$0.86 and a 1 year high of C$1.50.

Hamilton Thorne Ltd., together with its subsidiary, Hamilton Thorne, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells precision laser devices and advanced image analysis systems for living cell applications in the fertility, stem cell, and developmental biology research markets. The company offers clinical lasers, such as LYKOS and ZILOS-tk lasers, as well as clinical laser software and hardware for clinical assisted reproduction; and research lasers, including XYRCOS and XYClone lasers for stem cell research, gene targeting, knock out mouse production, SCNT, ICSI, IVF, and assisted hatching applications, as well as Stiletto lasers for isolation of cells of interest, ablation of unwanted cells, and precision scoring of cell colonies.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Thorne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Thorne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.