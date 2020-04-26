Piper Sandler Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) – Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sleep Number in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now anticipates that the company will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.79. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sleep Number’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SNBR. Zacks Investment Research cut Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Raymond James cut Sleep Number from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Sleep Number from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Sleep Number from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.38.

Shares of Sleep Number stock opened at $28.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $812.64 million, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.74. Sleep Number has a 1-year low of $15.27 and a 1-year high of $61.00.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.19 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 59.24% and a net margin of 5.48%. Sleep Number’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNBR. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Sleep Number by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the fourth quarter worth $313,000. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Sleep Number by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,438,000 after acquiring an additional 28,441 shares during the period.

In other Sleep Number news, SVP Patricia Ann Dirks sold 8,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $454,025.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,176,065. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David R. Callen sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $427,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,755 shares of company stock worth $1,176,525. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

