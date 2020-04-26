Unilever (AMS:UNIA) PT Set at €54.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Unilever (AMS:UNIA) has been assigned a €54.00 ($62.79) target price by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on UNIA. Royal Bank of Canada set a €33.00 ($38.37) price objective on Unilever and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.50 ($62.21) price objective on Unilever and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on Unilever and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €49.75 ($57.85).

Unilever has a 12 month low of €42.10 ($48.95) and a 12 month high of €52.29 ($60.80).

About Unilever

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Analyst Recommendations for Unilever (AMS:UNIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Unilever PT Set at €54.00 by Goldman Sachs Group
Unilever PT Set at €54.00 by Goldman Sachs Group
Unilever PT Set at €55.00 by Deutsche Bank
Unilever PT Set at €55.00 by Deutsche Bank
Phillips 66 Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share
Phillips 66 Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share
Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for American Campus Communities, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler
Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for American Campus Communities, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler
Ulta Beauty Inc to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts
Ulta Beauty Inc to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts
Snap Trading Down 1.1%
Snap Trading Down 1.1%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report