Unilever (AMS:UNIA) PT Set at €54.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Unilever (AMS:UNIA) has been assigned a €54.00 ($62.79) target price by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on UNIA. Royal Bank of Canada set a €33.00 ($38.37) price objective on Unilever and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.50 ($62.21) price objective on Unilever and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on Unilever and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €49.75 ($57.85).

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever has a 12 month low of €42.10 ($48.95) and a 12 month high of €52.29 ($60.80).

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.