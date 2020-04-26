Unilever (AMS:UNIA) PT Set at €55.00 by Deutsche Bank

Unilever (AMS:UNIA) has been given a €55.00 ($63.95) price target by research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on Unilever and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. HSBC set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on Unilever and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on Unilever and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on Unilever and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.00 ($62.79) price objective on Unilever and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €49.75 ($57.85).

Unilever has a 12-month low of €42.10 ($48.95) and a 12-month high of €52.29 ($60.80).

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

