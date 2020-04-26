Phillips 66 Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share (NYSE:PSX)

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Phillips 66 in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Phillips 66’s FY2024 earnings at $7.01 EPS.

PSX has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine lowered Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Phillips 66 from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.93.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $60.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.09 and a 200-day moving average of $93.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $40.04 and a 1-year high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.87 EPS.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.71 per share, for a total transaction of $153,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $506,457,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 824.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,922,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $214,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,002 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Phillips 66 by 4.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,727,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,327,285,000 after buying an additional 1,064,558 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,255,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $248,970,000 after purchasing an additional 905,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 5,197.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 764,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,222,000 after purchasing an additional 750,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

