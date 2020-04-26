Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for American Campus Communities, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:ACC)

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of American Campus Communities in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.67.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.10). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $249.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $52.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Campus Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.38.

Shares of NYSE:ACC opened at $29.88 on Friday. American Campus Communities has a 1-year low of $20.13 and a 1-year high of $50.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 118.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,129,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,733 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $67,412,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $25,542,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,668,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,458,000 after buying an additional 441,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,262,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,372,000 after buying an additional 302,671 shares in the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

