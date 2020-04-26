Ulta Beauty Inc to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.29) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Ulta Beauty in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn ($0.29) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.02. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.58 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.10 EPS.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.16. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 36.75%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $340.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $286.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.88.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $210.52 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $124.05 and a 52-week high of $368.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $194.53 and a 200-day moving average of $241.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth about $1,497,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 23,585.7% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 21,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 6,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 425.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

