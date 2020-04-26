Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Trading Down 1.1%

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) was down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.03 and last traded at $15.89, approximately 45,408,515 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 31,933,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.06.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SNAP shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cfra upgraded shares of Snap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Snap from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.54.

The company has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.92 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. Snap had a negative net margin of 55.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.64%. The company had revenue of $462.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Snap Inc will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total value of $475,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,716,651.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 3,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $55,422.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,644,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,110,640.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,627,204 shares of company stock valued at $53,859,838 over the last three months.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Snap during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Snap by 2,335.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Snap by 9,280.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Snap during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 36.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

