TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFI) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $2.21 Per Share

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFI) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for TFI International in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.21 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.27. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Market Weight” rating on the stock.

TFI International (TSE:TFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.90 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.35 billion.

