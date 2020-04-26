Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) PT Raised to $80.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Papa John’s Int’l from $40.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Papa John’s Int’l from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Papa John’s Int’l from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, MKM Partners raised Papa John’s Int’l from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $72.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.98 and a 200 day moving average of $60.31. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -288.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.61. Papa John’s Int’l has a 12-month low of $28.55 and a 12-month high of $73.82.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Papa John’s Int’l had a negative return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $417.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Papa John’s Int’l will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert Lynch purchased 7,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.92 per share, for a total transaction of $398,150.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 75,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,226,489.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Papa John’s Int’l by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 28,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Papa John’s Int’l by 1.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Papa John’s Int’l by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Papa John’s Int’l by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank increased its stake in Papa John’s Int’l by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

