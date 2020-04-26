DZ Bank Downgrades AT&T (NYSE:T) to Sell

AT&T (NYSE:T) was downgraded by equities researchers at DZ Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $26.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. DZ Bank’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 12.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on T. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Nomura Securities decreased their target price on AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Cowen downgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.40.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $29.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $211.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.76. AT&T has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.46.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,540,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,272,292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091,166 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $2,928,300,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,216,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,079,689,000 after purchasing an additional 8,261,619 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,878,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,402,142,000 after purchasing an additional 324,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 28,913,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,115,032,000 after purchasing an additional 338,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

