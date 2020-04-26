Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) PT Lowered to C$16.00

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from C$21.00 to C$16.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 43.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TCL.A. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$20.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$23.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$18.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

TCL.A stock opened at C$11.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.79. Transcontinental has a 12-month low of C$9.50 and a 12-month high of C$17.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $815.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.79.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

